Ikarian Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE)

Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,817,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,868,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned about 0.20% of BiomX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BiomX Stock Performance

BiomX stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.20. 604,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on PHGE shares. Laidlaw assumed coverage on shares of BiomX in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of BiomX in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

BiomX Profile

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria associated with chronic disease. It is developing BX211, a phage therapy, which is in phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of diabetic foot osteomyelitis.

