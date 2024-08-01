Ikarian Capital LLC Takes Position in Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS)

Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,662,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,082,000. Pyxis Oncology comprises about 0.8% of Ikarian Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ikarian Capital LLC owned approximately 2.82% of Pyxis Oncology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $351,000. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter worth $588,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter worth $792,000. 39.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on PYXS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pyxis Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Pyxis Oncology Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of PYXS stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.69. 395,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,395. Pyxis Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $6.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.28.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pyxis Oncology, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

