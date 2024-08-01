Inchcape (LON:INCH) Sets New 12-Month High at $873.00

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 873 ($11.23) and last traded at GBX 864 ($11.11), with a volume of 917352 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 843 ($10.84).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.15) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.38) target price on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.51) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

The firm has a market cap of £3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 1,326.92, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 797.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 738.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a GBX 11.30 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. Inchcape’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,230.77%.

In related news, insider Alison Platt bought 12,143 shares of Inchcape stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 823 ($10.59) per share, with a total value of £99,936.89 ($128,552.73). Also, insider Adrian Lewis sold 6,542 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 768 ($9.88), for a total value of £50,242.56 ($64,628.97). Company insiders own 14.56% of the company's stock.

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. It operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

