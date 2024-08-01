Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Shares Up 2.5%

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.24 and last traded at C$1.23. 24,593 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 44,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.16. The company has a market cap of C$40.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.36.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

