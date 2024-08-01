Insider Selling: Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Director Sells 275 Shares of Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) Director Daniel M. Pope sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.26, for a total transaction of $159,021.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,840.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:TYL opened at $568.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 128.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.76. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $361.16 and a one year high of $593.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $502.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $459.44.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $540.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.01 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 329.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TYL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tyler Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $529.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tyler Technologies

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.