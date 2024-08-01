International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.
International Game Technology Price Performance
IGT stock traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $23.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,946,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,700. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.62 and its 200 day moving average is $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.98. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $33.93.
International Game Technology Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is currently 76.19%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Report on International Game Technology
International Game Technology Company Profile
International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than International Game Technology
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.