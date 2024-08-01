International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

International Game Technology Price Performance

IGT stock traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $23.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,946,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,700. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.62 and its 200 day moving average is $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.98. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $33.93.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on IGT. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on International Game Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on International Game Technology from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Game Technology from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

