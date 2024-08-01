Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6,354.7% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,499,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,642,000 after buying an additional 2,460,779 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,831,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,326,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,385,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,819,000 after purchasing an additional 465,676 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,027,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,418,000 after purchasing an additional 212,725 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLV stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $67.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,082,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $68.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.63.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

