Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for August 1st (ARWR, BAX, BELFB, CHRW, CRBP, CVNA, DAWN, DDOG, EEFT, ENTG)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, August 1st:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $110.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $87.00.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $175.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $77.00.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $24.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $11.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. BTIG Research currently has $143.00 price target on the stock.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $143.00 target price on the stock.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $280.00 target price on the stock.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $21.00 target price on the stock.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $220.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $175.00.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating. Loop Capital currently has $84.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $68.00.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $75.00 target price on the stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $53.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $46.00.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has GBX 910 ($11.71) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 1,100 ($14.15).

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) was upgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. SVB Leerink LLC currently has $375.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $325.00.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $42.00 price target on the stock.

