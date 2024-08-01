IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.31 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. IPG Photonics updated its Q3 guidance to $0.00-0.30 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.000-0.300 EPS.

IPG Photonics Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.40. The stock had a trading volume of 309,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,076. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.01. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $79.80 and a 1 year high of $132.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IPGP shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on IPG Photonics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on IPG Photonics from $127.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IPG Photonics news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $83,922.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $367,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 38.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

