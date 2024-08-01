IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 118,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,445,000 after buying an additional 17,677 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 7.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 140,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after buying an additional 9,578 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $532,070,000 after buying an additional 93,194 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $70,108,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on IQV shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $266.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on IQVIA in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on IQVIA from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.56.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.23. 1,243,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,040. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $261.73. The firm has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

