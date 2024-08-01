iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 212,685 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,163% from the previous session’s volume of 16,838 shares.The stock last traded at $76.26 and had previously closed at $76.04.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $920.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 28,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Helen Stephens Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $852,000.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

