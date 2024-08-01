iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stock Position Decreased by Global Financial Private Client LLC

Global Financial Private Client LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BATS:EFV traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $55.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,493,120 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.