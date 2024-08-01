iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,424,297 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 357% from the previous session’s volume of 311,604 shares.The stock last traded at $28.69 and had previously closed at $28.32.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.20 and its 200-day moving average is $27.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 171,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 6,362 shares during the last quarter. Derbend Asset Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $666,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 69,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

