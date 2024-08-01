iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Holdings Raised by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 5,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 2,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $223.86. The stock had a trading volume of 51,959,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,346,332. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.13. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $228.63.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

