Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 306,168 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,560,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,168 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $31,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CEF. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4,761.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $22.79. 531,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,638. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $16.73 and a 12 month high of $23.61.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

