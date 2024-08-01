Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 498,633 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 6,229.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498,633 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.18% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $38,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EDV. AlphaQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $738,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,295,000 after purchasing an additional 233,546 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EDV traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.57. 651,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,163. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.84. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

