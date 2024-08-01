Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 391,333 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 68.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 961,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 391,333 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $91,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Financial Private Client LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $793,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $21,451,000. Baymount Management LP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,160,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $9,423,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.06. 9,456,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,336,566. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $63.80 and a 52 week high of $103.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.18.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

