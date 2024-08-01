Jane Street Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1,872.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 617,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586,170 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $76,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 526.8% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 127,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,744,000 after buying an additional 18,782 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,349. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.14 and a 200 day moving average of $120.34. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $130.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.9304 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

