Jane Street Group LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Free Report) by 215.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,161,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 793,688 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 3.72% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF worth $37,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 7,083,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,903,000 after acquiring an additional 965,450 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 287,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after buying an additional 28,429 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 260,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 178,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 124,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,158,000.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of EWP traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.44. 115,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,934. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $33.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.40. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.76.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

