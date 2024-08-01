Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Hits New 52-Week High at $254.67

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $254.67 and last traded at $250.52, with a volume of 55370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $250.90.

JLL has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.93. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 710,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,142,000 after buying an additional 120,105 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth $3,104,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

