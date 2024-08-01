Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Price Target to $71.00

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on STC. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Stewart Information Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

NYSE:STC opened at $70.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.85. Stewart Information Services has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $74.46.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STC. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,917,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 10.5% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 780,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,755,000 after purchasing an additional 74,351 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,922,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,963,000 after purchasing an additional 59,639 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Stewart Information Services during the first quarter valued at $2,610,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $1,968,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

