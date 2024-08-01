Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.66 Million

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Kelp DAO Restaked ETH token can now be purchased for $3,177.03 or 0.05012086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a total market capitalization of $501.35 million and $3.66 million worth of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Kelp DAO Restaked ETH

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s launch date was December 11th, 2023. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s total supply is 249,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,805 tokens. The official message board for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is blog.kelpdao.xyz. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official website is kelpdao.xyz.

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a current supply of 248,933.60592758. The last known price of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is 3,229.61454045 USD and is down -3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $3,871,601.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kelpdao.xyz/.”

