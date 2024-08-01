Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 355,500 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the June 30th total of 322,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director Joseph Stilwell sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 640,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,204,078.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 2,443 shares of company stock valued at $20,307 in the last quarter. 54.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 828,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 105,751 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 403,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 83,641 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,085,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th.

KFS stock opened at $8.48 on Thursday. Kingsway Financial Services has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.44.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.16 million during the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 24.36% and a negative net margin of 6.57%.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

