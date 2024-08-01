LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.03 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 4.69%. LendingClub’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

LendingClub Trading Up 11.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LC traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.52. The company had a trading volume of 6,022,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,568. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $12.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LC. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point increased their price objective on LendingClub from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on LendingClub from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on LendingClub from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on LendingClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LendingClub currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

Insider Transactions at LendingClub

In other news, Director Erin Selleck sold 4,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $36,257.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,590.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

