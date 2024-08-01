Lendway, Inc. (NASDAQ:LDWY) Short Interest Update

Lendway, Inc. (NASDAQ:LDWY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the June 30th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Lendway Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of LDWY stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.30. 554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,997. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 million, a P/E ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.93. Lendway has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15.

Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.03 million during the quarter.

About Lendway

Lendway, Inc operates as a specialty agricultural and finance company focusing on making and managing its agricultural investments in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates FarmlandCredit.com, a non-bank lending business that seeks to purchase existing loans and/or originate and fund new loans domestically.

