Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $753.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Leonardo DRS updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.820-0.880 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.82-0.88 EPS.

Leonardo DRS Stock Up 0.7 %

DRS stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.20. 966,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,037. Leonardo DRS has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $29.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

