Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Lowers Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Adient were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adient by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adient by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adient by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Adient by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Adient by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $25.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,327,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,436. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.96. Adient plc has a 1 year low of $22.93 and a 1 year high of $46.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADNT. BNP Paribas upgraded Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Adient from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Adient from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on Adient from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

In related news, Director Peter Carlin sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $121,582.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

