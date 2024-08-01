Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Makes New $275,000 Investment in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BILL in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,341,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BILL during the 1st quarter worth $4,776,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BILL by 75.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in BILL by 59.7% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 125,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,612,000 after purchasing an additional 46,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of BILL by 100.0% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $33,120.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,480.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $33,120.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,480.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILL stock traded down $2.36 on Wednesday, hitting $49.96. 1,848,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,949,509. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.08 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.45 and its 200 day moving average is $60.67. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.90 and a 52-week high of $127.64.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $323.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.23 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BILL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BILL from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of BILL from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BILL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.94.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

