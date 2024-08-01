Litecoin Cash Price Tops $0.0038 on Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.07 million and $7.14 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.
About Litecoin Cash
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 803,001,856 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 802,971,449.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00459589 USD and is down -1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $19.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
