Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the June 30th total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 280,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Lithia Motors Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of LAD traded up $18.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $294.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,370. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $231.36 and a 12-month high of $331.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $256.28 and its 200 day moving average is $273.60.

Institutional Trading of Lithia Motors

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Guggenheim lowered Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.40.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

