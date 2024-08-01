LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,118,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on LPL Financial from $326.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on LPL Financial from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.80.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPLA stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $221.52. 925,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.18 and a 1-year high of $289.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $266.38 and its 200 day moving average is $261.86.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 54.38% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $1,574,288.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,546,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Further Reading

