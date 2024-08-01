Lummis Asset Management LP Decreases Holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Lummis Asset Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) by 99.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 335,103 shares during the period. Lummis Asset Management LP’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,221,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,493,000 after acquiring an additional 188,975 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 989,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,786,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 530,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 145,700 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 395,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $5,869,000. 14.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:BSM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.94. The stock had a trading volume of 704,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,149. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $18.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Black Stone Minerals Dividend Announcement

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 66.29%. The firm had revenue of $105.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.50 million. Research analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 97.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Black Stone Minerals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

