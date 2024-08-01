MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HZO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. DA Davidson increased their price target on MarineMax from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. B. Riley decreased their price target on MarineMax from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on MarineMax from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Get MarineMax alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HZO

MarineMax Stock Performance

Shares of HZO stock opened at $34.82 on Monday. MarineMax has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $40.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. MarineMax had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $757.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MarineMax

In other news, insider Kyle Langbehn 10,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MarineMax

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HZO. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 140.6% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,045,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,774,000 after purchasing an additional 610,994 shares in the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 704,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,387,000 after acquiring an additional 179,034 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,766,000 after acquiring an additional 31,856 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,859,000 after acquiring an additional 29,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 84,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 28,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.