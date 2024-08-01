Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.89), Briefing.com reports. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott Vacations Worldwide updated its FY24 guidance to $5.90-6.45 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.900-6.450 EPS.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Down 8.3 %
Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock traded down $7.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.89. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $72.78 and a 52-week high of $127.25.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.19%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Research Report on VAC
About Marriott Vacations Worldwide
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Marriott Vacations Worldwide
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.