Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.89), Briefing.com reports. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott Vacations Worldwide updated its FY24 guidance to $5.90-6.45 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.900-6.450 EPS.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Down 8.3 %

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock traded down $7.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.89. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $72.78 and a 52-week high of $127.25.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.19%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VAC. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $161.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

