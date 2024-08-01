Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2024

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHHFree Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Price Performance

MHH opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.60 million, a PE ratio of -12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.47. Mastech Digital has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHHGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $46.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastech Digital will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastech Digital

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mastech Digital stock. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHHFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 123,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000. Access Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Mastech Digital at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mastech Digital

(Get Free Report)

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.