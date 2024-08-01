Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Price Performance

MHH opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.60 million, a PE ratio of -12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.47. Mastech Digital has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $46.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastech Digital will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastech Digital

About Mastech Digital

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mastech Digital stock. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastech Digital, Inc. ( NYSE:MHH Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 123,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000. Access Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Mastech Digital at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.