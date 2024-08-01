Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Cuts Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.1% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in MercadoLibre by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $42.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,668.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,141.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,825.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,648.75 and its 200-day moving average is $1,619.63. The firm has a market cap of $84.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. DZ Bank raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,922.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MercadoLibre

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.