Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Decreases Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 3.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,697,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $47,217,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZS traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.35. 1,137,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,179,230. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.23. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $131.59 and a one year high of $259.61. The stock has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -351.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.55 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Zscaler from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho cut Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.21.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $1,414,313.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,148,154.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

