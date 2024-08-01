Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Decreases Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $159,187,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 666.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 227,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,218,000 after acquiring an additional 198,191 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 1,074.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 152,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,490,000 after acquiring an additional 139,054 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,279,000. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth $11,539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.00.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total transaction of $23,072,635.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,399,039.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,037.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total transaction of $23,072,635.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,399,039.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,129 shares of company stock valued at $33,720,377 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSL traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $418.58. The stock had a trading volume of 399,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,580. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.89. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $235.79 and a 1-year high of $443.87.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.40. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 31.65%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.18 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

