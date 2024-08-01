Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Purchases 4,300 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 24.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 7,981 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,567,000. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Whalerock Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $115.16. 5,518,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,375,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $116.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.81.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

