Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Raises Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 91.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1,162.8% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.91.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.86. 2,646,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,625. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.43. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $87.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

