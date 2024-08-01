Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 824 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 800 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.24, for a total value of $205,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,496,312.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 800 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.24, for a total value of $205,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,496,312.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $2,240,269.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,485,587. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,428,569. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $282.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.44.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

AJG stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $283.45. The stock had a trading volume of 591,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,684. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $62.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $214.13 and a 52-week high of $287.60.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

