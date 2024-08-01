Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Trims Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,420,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 19,062.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 555,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,261,000 after acquiring an additional 552,992 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $91,178,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,182,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,598,240,000 after purchasing an additional 305,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Ecolab by 1,133.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 252,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,368,000 after purchasing an additional 232,282 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $230.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,802,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,679. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.72 and a 1 year high of $249.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.66 and its 200-day moving average is $226.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.13.

Insider Activity

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

