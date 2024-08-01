MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Holdings Raised by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of MercadoLibre worth $103,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of MELI traded up $42.75 on Wednesday, hitting $1,668.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,753. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,648.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,619.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,141.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,825.00. The company has a market capitalization of $84.61 billion, a PE ratio of 72.76, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MELI. Barclays increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. DZ Bank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. New Street Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,922.08.

Get Our Latest Report on MELI

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.