Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.01

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.01 and traded as low as $3.14. Moleculin Biotech shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 11,743 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Friday, April 12th.
Moleculin Biotech Trading Down 0.3 %
Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $1.57. As a group, research analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. will post -6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,207,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 9.60% of Moleculin Biotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.
Moleculin Biotech Company Profile
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.
