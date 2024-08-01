Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Molina Healthcare worth $35,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 3,933.3% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at $18,504,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total transaction of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at $18,504,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,816,710.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $3,876,528. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Baird R W upgraded Molina Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $353.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.25.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of MOH stock traded down $9.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $341.27. The company had a trading volume of 891,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,137. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.58. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $282.96 and a 12-month high of $423.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $306.90 and a 200-day moving average of $352.41.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Further Reading

