Monero Trading Down 5% This Week (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Monero has a market cap of $2.78 billion and approximately $93.68 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Monero has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $150.53 or 0.00239001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,965.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.85 or 0.00625338 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009144 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.00106147 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00032944 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00042567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00073122 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

