Montchanin Asset Management LLC Makes New $780,000 Investment in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Montchanin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.8% in the first quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE IIPR traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.54. The stock had a trading volume of 205,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,377. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 14.27, a current ratio of 14.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.75 and its 200-day moving average is $103.16. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $125.44.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $75.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.65 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 53.07%. As a group, analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.67.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

