NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Gap Up to $14.64

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.64, but opened at $15.89. NeoGenomics shares last traded at $17.42, with a volume of 868,104 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NEO. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum started coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.89.

NeoGenomics Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.86 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.71.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $164.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.82 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,211,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,397,000 after buying an additional 41,354 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,643,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,033,000 after buying an additional 1,397,397 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,926,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,535,000 after buying an additional 897,843 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,006,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,650,000 after buying an additional 18,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 77.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,051,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 460,071 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

Featured Articles

