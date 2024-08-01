New Covenant Trust Company N.A. Invests $109,000 in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,162 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,522 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.84. 9,544,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,449,040. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.07 and a 200-day moving average of $92.91. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.91 and a 52 week high of $123.39. The stock has a market cap of $111.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 39.68%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 323,660 shares of company stock worth $27,973,033. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush cut their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.30.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

