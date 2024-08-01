New Covenant Trust Company N.A. Invests $131,000 in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 201 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Intuit by 977.7% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Intuit by 9.1% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 1,672 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 42.0% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 7.3% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $694.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total transaction of $8,368,015.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,701,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,556,495.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $9.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $637.82. 1,199,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,769. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $621.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $633.56. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $473.56 and a one year high of $676.62. The stock has a market cap of $178.30 billion, a PE ratio of 58.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.80 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.21%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

